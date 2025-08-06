Richard Self 

Richard “Richie” Self, passed away in peace on July 28, 2025, in Shreveport, La., at the age of 63.

He was born in Lake Charles, La., on March 21, 1962, the youngest child of Marvin and Shirley Kerr Self. Richie led an active life, full of adventure. He was a Boy Scout and a graduate of the Outward Bound program. At the age of 16, he decided to take up flying and received his private pilot’s license. Richie also raced dirt bikes competitively for several years. He was an accomplished musician and played the violin, electric guitar, and piano. Richie loved animals, especially cats, and always had one or two cats as pets.

After a few semesters of college, Richie decided to follow his brother, Doug, to the oilfields. A few years later, he worked at various petrochemical plants before embarking on his life-defining career. Richie’s love of history led him to work for his oldest brother Malcolm in the coin and collectible business. As his knowledge grew, he moved to Shreveport in 1993 to open his own business, American Coins & Collectibles. Old currency and documents became his passion. He was extremely successful and traveled the world seeking hidden treasures and artifacts. Richie co-authored several books on bonds and currency and was well-respected by those in the numismatic community.

Richie is preceded in death by his wife, Rachel King-Self, and his mother, Shirley. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Audra Jean King-Self; father, Marvin; brother, Malcolm and wife, Donna; brother, Douglas and wife, Cindy; sister, Melanie Self Gotreau and husband, Freddy; parents-in-law, William B. “Pete” and Christine King; sisters-in-law, Jill King, Jena Martino and husband, Thony, and Brande Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would especially like to thank Amy Ricketts, Audra’s teacher, and her husband, Kristofer, for their continuous love and support for the family, especially Audra.

An honorable mention goes to the American Coins & Collectibles staff, Derek Vinson, James Desabaye, Daniel Ramseur, Stephen Miller, and Philip Seaman, who were able to keep the company up and running smoothly during the last five months of Richie’s transition. With this incredible, experienced team, American Coins will serve the Shreveport community for years to come.

Richie’s story would not be complete without mentioning his tremendous sense of humor and the numerous pranks he pulled. Prime targets were family and business associates. No one was immune to his mischievousness. If someone missed a family gathering, they were the focus of Richie’s hijinks. There was no time limit on some gags and, if warranted, they went on for decades. He was a master at silly anonymous letters and phone calls. Even the person getting pranked had to laugh. Richie’s unique sense of humor will truly be missed.

Richie received outstanding care from the professionals at Willis Knighton Cancer Center. Special thanks go to Dr. Maxwell McDonald III and staff, Dr. Sanford Katz and staff, as well as the oncology nurses and staff; Dr. Thomas Pressly, Dr. Joseph Jones, and all the Willis Knighton Hospital staff who cared and prayed with Richie during his stay.

Two very special people also need to be mentioned. Not enough can be said about his best friend, Shane Russell, who stood by Richie with daily visits, and Sabrina Matheny, who helped with home care for Richie and Rachel for many years.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street in Shreveport. Visitation is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with the service following at 2 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Montessori School for Shreveport, 2605 CE Galloway Blvd., Shreveport, LA 71104 or Shriners Children’s Shreveport, 3100 Samford Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71103.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.rose-neath.com/shreveport-marshall-st.