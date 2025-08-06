Jim Beam column:Candidates love the president

After writing Saturday about a disturbing criminal justice story, I was happy to see a Sunday story that was extremely entertaining.

The Saturday piece was about the slow pace of justice in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The Sunday story was about the four Louisiana Republicans who are running for the U.S. Senate on April 18, 2026.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge, the state’s senior senator, is seeking a third six-year term. His three opponents so far, with perhaps more to come, are State Treasurer John Fleming of Minden, Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta of Metairie and state Sen. Blake Miguez of New Iberia.

The Advocate reported all four officials are competing for an endorsement by GOP President Donald Trump. And that is where the entertainment begins. Each candidate is trying to show why he is more likely to get that endorsement.

No one can say for certain whether Trump will favor one candidate or when he might do so. But the newspaper said everyone agrees that any endorsement from Trump will pack a punch. It added that seeking the endorsement has prompted the four of them to tout their MAGA credentials at every opportunity.

Cassidy led with three reasons why he’s Trump’s best bet. He said he supported Trump’s cabinet nominees, provided a decisive vote for the president’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act and works directly with Trump.

Then, he said, “I’m the only one who actually speaks to the president.”

The newspaper said Cassidy has faced criticism that he is bending his principles to get back in Trump’s good graces. Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who joined all Democrats in voting in 2021 to prohibit Trump from holding office again under an impeachment article that the Senate rejected.

Trump did back Cassidy in 2020, but Trump called Cassidy “wacky Bill” after the unsuccessful vote to convict Trump.

The newspaper said Cassidy brandished his MAGA qualifications, saying he voted to confirm three nominees, including the controversial vote to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary. Cassidy also noted that he stood directly behind Trump when the president last week signed the senator’s bill that aims to reduce fentanyl abuse.

Cassidy said, “He says it might be the most important bill he signs all year.” The senator also talked about the $50 billion for rural hospitals that he helped add to the BBB Act. He added that he had been to the White House seven times this year.

“Other people like to talk,” Cassidy said. “I actually do the walk. The president and I have been working well together.”

Fleming touts the time he spent working in the White House during Trump’s first term as an assistant to Trump. He was also responsible for Census and COVID-19 planning.

“I handled everything that came in the door not handled by the chief of staff,” Fleming said.

Fleming said he backs Trump’s tariffs, the BBB Act and the president’s crackdown on illegal immigration. He said he’s been “consistently pro-MAGA and pro-Trump. I’m a known factor.”

Trump is proving to be the most consequential president since Franklin D. Roosevelt, who served from 1933-45, Fleming said.

“People really believe in him. His base certainly does. He has had tremendous impact. His word when it comes to endorsements is very powerful,” he said.

Skrmetta co-chaired Trump’s Louisiana campaigns and said Trump clearly won the 2020 election, which he legitimately lost.

“My dedication to the president’s policies have been unwavering,” Skrmetta said. “I think he is a brilliant man, a brilliant economist who shows his love for America. I can’t think of a better man for the country.”

Skrmetta said someone rises up every few generations who has personality and capacity and ability to surpass other people. Donald Trump has done that.”

Miguez refused to be interviewed for The Advocate story, but his Senate campaign website proclaims he is “The MAGA Choice.”

“We’re done being fooled by weak Republicans like Bill Cassidy who only support President Trump to get elected,” Miguez says on the website. “Bill Cassidy had his shot. He missed. I won’t.”

Miguez said, “President Trump is already saving America, but he needs our help.”

All four candidates praising Trump have entertained us well while trying to prove their extreme loyalty to the president. OK, which one of them would you endorse if you had the opportunity?

Jim Beam, the retired editor of the American Press, has covered people and politics for more than six decades. Contact him at jim.beam.press@gmail.com.