UPDATE: 20-year-old man was victim in On The Rocks shooting

A 20-year-old Lake Charles man has been identified as the victim in Saturday morning’s fatal shooting outside a local bar.

Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Kevin Kirkum said offers patrolling in the 800 block of McNeese Street just before 3 a.m. noticed a large crowd in the On The Rocks parking lot and stopped to clear the lot. The bar is located across the street from the McNeese State University Legacy Center.

“As officers were clearing the parking lot, someone called the police department to report the large crowd,” Kirkum said. “While officers were clearing the lot, shots were fired.”

It was then that officers discovered Johnjose Connor Welsh lying in the parking lot, Kirkum said.

“Officers preformed life-saving measures along with medical personnel and the victim was transported to a local hospital,” he said. “Mr. Welsh later died of his injuries.”

Kirkum said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lake Charles Police at 337- 491-1311

or anonymously leave a tip on the Lake Charles PD app.