Strong season expected

Back looks to make an impact

Bryce Strong came to McNeese in January of 2024 expecting to make an immediate impact.

A solid spring and sound summer made it seem the running back from Ontario, California, was on the right path.

But when last season started, Strong was left to play the waiting game.

“It was hard to be patient,” admitted Strong, now a junior. “You want to be out there playing. You want to be helping your team.

“You think you can help, but you just have to wait for your chance.”

Strong didn’t play in the first game last year at Tarleton State or the opener against Southern. He did pick up 64 yards on just six carries in Week 3 at Texas A&M after the game had long-since been decided. That included a 47-yard run that showed off his speed against SEC competition.

Email newsletter signup

That only led to more sitting, as he didn’t play for two more games until he picked up 41 yards on only four carries. Once again, he showed promise.

In just 10 carries, Strong had 105 yards, good for a 10.5 yards per carry average. He looked like maybe he could be the home run hitter the Cowboys needed.

However, instead of getting more chances, Strong only got eight carries for the entire month of October and gained just 18 yards, though he did pick up his first touchdown as a Cowboy.

“It was frustrating at times, but you have to trust the coaches,” said Strong. “They are the ones making the decisions. So you stay positive and wait your turn.”

Strong’s turn finally came last November. He had a career-best 121 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown in a home victory over East Texas A&M.

That breakout performance included a 78-yard TD scamper, the 10th longest in McNeese history. After a bye week, Strong had another big game against Northwestern State, running for 106 yards on just nine carries and two touchdowns.

In those two games, Strong had 227 yards on 19 attempts and three TDs.

“It was good to get that chance,” said Strong. “I think I showed what I could do.”

Strong picked up another 38 yards in the season finale against Lamar.

For the year, Strong finished second on the Cowboys in rushing with 388 yards on 47 tries with five touchdowns. The Riverside Community College transfer ended with just one carry in which he lost yards.

With Joshon Barbie, last year’s top runner, transferring to Marshall in the offseason, Strong is one of the guys new head coach Matt Viator will likely be counting on this year.

“He has looked good,” Viator said. “He is a fast runner who can do a lot of things for us.”

With both Colbey Hamm and Tre’Vonte Citizen looking healthy after suffering injuries last season, the Cowboys could have a solid group of runners this season.

“It starts up front with the linemen, but I think we have a lot of guys who can run with different styles,” said Strong. “I think we can be the best running group in the (Southland) conference.”

If that happens and Strong can have a big year, then his patience will have paid off.