Gilbert Wayne Petticrew, born in Iowa, Oct. 3, 1936, passed away on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the age of 88.

Wayne was a member of Iowa First United Methodist Church, and was a lifelong farmer and cattleman. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he loved to pick on.

He is survived by his wife 69 years, Betty Petticrew; children, Carol Jean Petticrew, Charlotte Diann Petticrew, Jared Wayne Petticrew (Alaine), and Geoffrey Fred Petticrew; nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Ethel Petticrew.

Funeral services will be held in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025 at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Dr. David DeWitt and the Rev. Dr. Doug Ezel1 officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation begins on Tuesday at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will resume Wednesday in the funeral home at 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Words of comfort may be shared at: www.johnso nandbrownfuneralhome.com.

