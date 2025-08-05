ETAM looks to improve

SLC PREVIEW

First in a series of Southland team previews

East Texas A&M

Nickname: Lions

2024: 3-9, 2-5

Head coach: Clint Dolezel

Quick hit: Defense will have to count on a lot of newcomers to make a leap in the standings

Looking to build off an improved finish, East Texas A&M hopes 62 returning lettermen lead to brighter days for the Lions.

There are also 13 of the 42 newcomers coming from the FBS level to fill the missing gaps. This is also the first year that ETAM is eligible for the postseason after transitioning up from Division II.

“This helps recruiting for us to get quality players in here,” said head coach Clint Dolezel. “It is hard for kids to come and not have a chance to play in the playoffs. Championships is what you work for.”

This will also be the first year with the school under a new name. Before the middle of last season, the school was known as Texas A&M-Commerce. The two late wins came after the name change.

“It is a great name change,” said Dolezel. “It has helped the old guard come back into the fold, and it is exciting for our alumni and our fans.”

As for the two wins over the final three games, that may be the best motivation over the new season.

“When you move from Division II up to Division I, hopefully we will turn the corner and learn how to win those close games we lost,” Dolezel. “That is our next step.”

“We now have a goal,” senior wide receiver Christian Jordain said. “We know if we win a championship, we get to play in the playoffs. We got a lot of work to do so we can go out there and make it happen.

The Lions have most of their offense coming back, led by quarterback Ron Peace who was second in passing yards and third in touchdowns last year in the Southland Conference.

Peace does have to control his turnovers. He had 16 TD passes but also threw 14 interceptions. He did throw for 2,535 yards.

“We have to take care of the football, that is for sure,” said Dolezel. “We lost some games, I think, last year with our turnovers.”

Peace’s top target is Jourdain, who had 683 yards and six touchdowns last year. He expects that with eight starters on offense coming back, this offense can take the next step.

“We are going just to try to go out there and make things happen,” said Jourdain.

However, with only two returning defenders

“We had a lot of key pieces gone, but I think we did a great job bringing in better pieces this year,” said linebacker Kyree Anderson.