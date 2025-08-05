Funeral services for Damon Jay McGee, 16, of Mesquite, formerly of Henderson, were held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with The Rev. Bill Kuykendall officiating. Interment followed at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home.

Damon passed from this life on July 28, 2025, in Mesquite. He was born Nov. 14, 2008, in Henderson and spent his formative years in Sulphur, La. He later moved back to Henderson with his family before moving to Mesquite in 2024. Just like his father Jay, Damon loved being outside. Whether he was enjoying time by the water or hanging out with his friends, he was making unforgettable memories with the ones he loved. He also found great joy in listening to music, another passion that was a connection to his dad.

Damon was young, wise and loyal beyond his years. He shared a powerful bond with his mother, being the one who made her a mom. He proudly played his big brother role with a love that was both quietly strong and loudly felt. His memory will be cherished, and his presence deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jay McGee, and his grandmother, Karen Thibodeaux.

Survivors include his mother, Alina Thibodeaux of Mesquite; grandparents, Leo Thibodeaux and Nancy Thomas of Henderson, and Teddi Perkins Guillory and Darrell Guillory of Lake Charles, La.; younger sister and brother, Emily McGee and Kaleb McGee of Mesquite; uncles and aunts, Craig Thibodeaux and wife, Donna of Sulphur, La., Sara Thibodeaux and husband, Jeff Evans of Mesquite, Jill McGee-Janssen of Iowa, La., Joey Sedlock and wife, Cassidy of Lake Charles, La., Jake Guillory of Lake Charles, La., and Derrick Guillory and wife, Amber of Gonzales, La., as well as a host of cousins, other family, and many friends.

Pallbearers were Jacob Rios, Charlie Lair Jr., Jake Guillory, Micah McGee, Bryson Janssen, and Jaylin Helms.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.