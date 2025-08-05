Clara Dean Marie Viator, 90, of Lake Charles passed away on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025 in a local care facility.

Mrs. Viator was born on July 27, 1935 in Abbeville where she was raised and attended Mount Carmel Catholic High School. She moved to Lake Charles in the late 1950s, where she quickly made this community her home and devoted her life to caring for others. For 20 years, she served as a cafeteria worker at Brentwood Elementary. Following her retirement from the school system, she continued her service to others as a housekeeper at the St. Margaret Catholic Church rectory.

A faithful and devoted member of St. Margaret Catholic Church, she actively lived out her faith as a Catholic Daughter, Lay Minister, and a committed volunteer for the church’s food pantry. Her compassion extended beyond her parish; she also gave her time generously to Abraham’s Tent, helping to feed those in need in the wider community.

She found joy in the simple pleasures of life, playing Pokeno with her neighbors, sewing, and preparing home-cooked meals for her beloved family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Keith Viator (Becky), Gregory Viator (Shari), Frannie Viator, Michelle Viator (Chad Deshotel), Beth Dupuis (Richard), and Eric Viator; a sister, Patricia Veazey; 15 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ervin Viator; her children, Pat Viator and Catherine Viator Billiot; parents, Ernestine and Able Landry; siblings, Vergie Clements, Gerald Landry, Mary Richard, Florence Landry, and Catherine Landry, and her in-laws, Dedier Viator and Lillian Landry Viator.

A funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025 at St. Margaret Catholic Church. Msgr. Daniel Torres will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until leaving for the church at 1:30 p.m.

The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Landmark of Lake Charles for taking such wonderful care of Mrs. Viator for the past eight years and also to the staff of Harbor Hospice for their exceptional care during the final stages of her earthly life.

