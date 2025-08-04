Two separate supplement pay increases granted for all Allen school employees

Allen Parish school employees will receive separate supplement pay increases in September and December.

In a special meeting on Wednesday, the school board unanimously agreed to use over $2 million in general fund and sales tax revenues to provide two separate supplement payments to its 650 employees.

Under the plan, professional employees, including classroom teachers, administrators and counselors, will receive a “back-to-school” supplement of $1,250 in September from the general fund and sales taxes. Support personnel, including custodians, bus drivers, secretaries, paraprofessionals and cafeteria workers, will receive $750.

A second salary supplement from sales tax revenue and a state stipend will be distributed in December. Professional employees will receive an additional $3,500, and all other support staff will receive an additional $2,500.

The school board members are not eligible for the supplements.

“I think it is very important that we do this for all our employees,” Superintendent Brad Soileau said. “This board has, and will continue, to take care of our employees.”

“We have been very fortunate to run a surplus in the last few years and our sales tax account has been good,” he continued. “Because of that surplus, we have been blessed to be able to do this for our employees.”

The surpluses have enabled the board to provide supplements despite the loss of gaming compact revenues from the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana.

“We always want to do what’s best for our school board employees, and if we have money we will help them out,” Board President Karen Reed, a former educator, said. “The bottom line is, the more we support them, the more the students are supported.”

Board member Sally Moreaux said the supplements are a way of recognizing employees for their dedicated service and hard work.

“Their work is not going unnoticed,” Moreaux said. “It’s not in vain.”

Board member Carleen Mahaffey added that the supplements are “very deserving to everyone.”

The board is expected to consider another supplement in early 2026, according to Soileau.