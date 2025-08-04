Old school attitude

It won’t be the same-looking defense for the Cowboys.

Gone is All-American linebacker Micah Davey, off to Texas-El Paso.

Gone is All-Louisiana safety Boogsie Silvera, off to South Florida.

Gone are some other key pieces that took big steps last season for McNeese State.

But what was once old is new again for the Cowboys, who have brought back DWA (Defense With Attitude).

Started over a decade ago by then-defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, the DWA is more than just three letters or a snappy catch phrase. It is a style of thinking and play that has been missing at McNeese for some time.

Not only is the attitude back, but so are the shirts that read DWA on defensive players.

“I love it,” said defensive coordinator Tony Pecoraro. “I wanted to bring it back the last couple of years. It is great to see.

“I have been all about the branding and the attitude. There is special pride that goes with it, and this group has embraced it.”

The DWA rebranding has also been a big hit with the players, especially those who grew up around the program.

Junior linebacker Peyton Lemaire is one of those defenders. He grew up in Sulphur and understands the history and meaning of DWA.

“I’m excited that we have that brand back,” said Lemaire, who played in 11 games last year, starting three. He finished with 29 tackles, a forced fumble, and a recovery.

“That’s about playing for the guys who played before us here,” said Lamaire. “They set the standard and we want to follow it.”

Lemaire knows all about following those who set the standard. When Davey was injured last season, it was the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder who replaced him in the lineup.

“That helped me get the experience I needed,” said Lemaire. “It gave me confidence that I would play at that level.”

Lemaire believes this defense will be more about the group than just one or two guys.

“We have a lot of guys who can make plays,” Lemaire said. “We are going to be more defense by committee, I think this year.”

There are 19 newcomers expected to give the defense depth. One of those is South Alabama transfer Emauri Sibley

The junior has made himself noticed early in camp.

“Sibley has shown us some real flashes,” Pecoraro said. “I’m excited to watch what he brings with him.

“We lost Micah, we lost Boogsie, but we had guys come in who can play as well.”

Despite not being previously familiar with the DWA thing, Sibley has bought fully into it.

“We came out with the DWA jerseys and want to live up to that tradition,” Sibley said.

To him, playing defense is simple.

“See ball, hit ball,” Sibley said.

That is perfect for DWA.

One other linebacker, Landon Barrett, is ready to leave his mark after injuries limited him to just two games last year.

“It feels great to be out here now,” Barrett said. “It was frustrating, but I think it helped me mentally.”

Barrett also likes the vibe DWA brings.

“This is a very tight-knit group,” Barrett said. “We hold each other accountable and learn from the older guys.”

It is early, but the attitude adjustment runs deeper than just a slogan on a shirt.

“I’m excited about this group,” said Pecoraro.

And the group seems excited to try to live up to the previous standard of McNeese football.