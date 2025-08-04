Motorcyclist killed in Jeff Davis crash

A fatal single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Jennings on Sunday claimed the life of an Iota man.

Louisiana State Police Troop D is investigating the crash, which claimed the life of 46-year-old Chad McClelland of Iota.

The incident happened shortly after 7 a.m. on LA 26, south of La. 1126.

Preliminary findings indicate that McClelland was riding a 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on La 26 when, while in a curve, the motorcycle crossed the centerline into the southbound lane. It then exited the roadway to the left and entered a ditch.

Although McClelland was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from McClelland and has been submitted for analysis.