Hail to the rematch?

For the second time in three years, the Cowboys look headed to Big Ten Country.

McNeese State is expected to sign a deal that will have the Cowboys returning to Ann Arbor for a game against Michigan.

While the deal has not been completed, first-year Cowboy head coach Bill Armstrong said it is close to being official.

“It is not a done deal, but I expect it will be,” Armstrong said. “I sure hope it is.”

Two years ago, under another first-year head coach, McNeese traveled to Michigan for its coming-out party.

Shahada Wells finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals as the Cowboys controlled the game and beat the Wolverines 87-76, setting the tone for an electrifying 30-4 season. It was McNeese’s first win over a Big Ten foe in 10 tries.

A lot has changed for both programs since then, including the head coaches. Will Wade has gone from McNeese to North Carolina State, while Dusty May has taken over at Michigan. The two coaches are close friends, said Armstrong, helping to make the rematch a possibility.

The game against Michigan is expected to be played on December 29, exactly two years to the day of McNeese’s upset win.

The news comes just two days before the Southland Conference is set to drop its league schedule with all teams playing 22 SLC games this season. Last year, they played 20 for an unbalanced schedule.

Armstrong has said he is in favor of playing a balanced schedule.

“I think it is the only fair way to get a true champion,” he said earlier.

With the 22 games, the Southland Conference will begin league play in early December this season it is believed.

McNeese has lost just two games against Southland teams while winning both regular and league titles. The Cowboys are looking for their first three-peat in program history for either championship.

If and when the deal with Michigan is complete, the Cowboys will have one game left to finish their schedule. Armstrong hopes that they can finish the schedule quickly.

“We have a few irons in the fire,” Armstrong said. “I will be glad when it is done.”

As McNeese’s program has grown, it has become more challenging and more demanding to finish schedules. All teams are looking to build their tournament resumes, and a loss to the Cowboys would hurt a power team.

Armstrong said the Cowboys are working on three different teams in hopes of finding their final opponent.

McNeese has gone 58-11 over the last two years, including winning the school’s first NCAA game ever last year when the Cowboys stunned Clemson in the first round. They lost to another Big Ten team, Purdue, in the second round, dropping their record to 1-10 overall against the power conference.