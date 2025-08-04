Former gubernatorial candidate Lundy announces shift to Republican Party

Special to the American Press

Hunter Lundy, former Louisiana gubernatorial candidate who ran as an independent in 2023, has officially announced his decision to join the Republican Party.

Lundy cited deep frustration with systemic corruption in both major political parties as the catalyst for his original independent run.

“I’ve always been conservative at heart — more conservative than many who wear the label,” Lundy said. “But I’ve also been disgusted by the self-serving behavior I’ve witnessed from politicians across the spectrum. Too many claim to be putting America first, but their actions say it’s ‘me, then thee.’ ”

Lundy emphasized that joining the Republican Party is not a compromise of values but a strategic step toward real leadership and change. “You have to be in the arena to make an impact. I’m not joining to blend in — I’m joining to challenge the status quo and help return our focus to the principles that truly put America and Americans first.”