Commonwealth LNG awards EPC contract to Technip Energies

Commonwealth LNG announced Monday it has contracted Technip Energies to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for Commonwealth’s 9.5 million tonnes per annum LNG facility under development in Cameron Parish.

Technip Energies is a world leader in modular engineering, design and delivery of LNG projects. The company has delivered more than 20 percent of the world’s LNG operating capacity, including the design and delivery of facilities and associated LNG infrastructure. Technip Energies previously completed front-end engineering and design activities for the Commonwealth LNG project. It has also undertaken significant effort to optimize Commonwealth LNG’s construction schedule, cost, and the procurement plan for all aspects of the project.

“We are excited to continue working alongside Technip Energies as we build our state-of-the-art LNG export facility, a cornerstone of our integrated LNG strategy,” said Ben Dell, managing partner of Kimmeridge and chairman of Commonwealth. “Technip Energies has been a valuable partner to Commonwealth, shares our commitment to operational excellence and will support our targeted production date of 2029. We look forward to delivering reliable, clean energy while creating lasting value for the local community.”

“We’re pleased to have reached this critical milestone in our project’s development as we expand our relationship with Technip Energies through the formal award of an EPC contract, that also includes Limited Notice to Proceed,” said Commonwealth LNG President and CEO Farhad Ahrabi. “Utilizing Technip Energies’ fully modular approach to construction as compared to the commonly used stick-built LNG facilities being developed in the US will enable us to ensure first class project execution with certainty of outcome on both cost and schedule for all our stakeholders.”

“We are honored to be awarded the Commonwealth LNG project which is a testament to our world leading expertise in modularized LNG solutions. This project is pivotal in enhancing global energy security by ensuring a reliable and efficient supply of LNG. We are eager to leverage our world-class experience in LNG projects associated with our SnapLNG by T.EN™ innovative modular and productized approach to contribute to the success of this critical energy initiative,” said Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies.

Commonwealth LNG anticipates a final investment decision on its LNG project in the second half of 2025 with LNG production commencing in 2029.