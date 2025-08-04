8/4: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Cameron Joseph Victorian, 32, 3698 Heurtervant Road, Sulphur — operating while intoxicated, third offense.

Kort Stephen Broussard, 29, 952 Theriot Road, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment; domestic abuse battery-strangulation.

Dylan Shaw, 18, 2101 Brookmead Court — aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated criminal damage to property. Bond: $230,000.

Russell Dwayne Peveto, 59, 406 East St., Vinton — violations of protective orders. Bond: $7,500.

Robert Jay Catching, 43, 2628 Tuilerie Drive — domestic abuse battery.

Dustin Paul Courmier, 34, 1526 Fancer St., Vinton — two counts illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $28,000.

Zachery Jayree Mikesh, 28, 14925 La. 27 — aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Harry Lee Pendleton II, 44, 1710 Moss St. — illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense; three counts drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Johnathan Walker, 46, 3010 Deaton St. — domestic abuse battery.

Valary Savannah Jordan, 26, Houston — two counts drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDs direct contempt of court. Bond: $11,000.

Larry Phillip Marceaux, 44, 2921 Cardinal Drive, Vinton — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Patric Waine Romero, 41, 1276 U.S. 171 North No. 2 — drug possession; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $26,100.

Donald Ray Franklin, 63, 2216 Lilly St. — illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more. Bond: $10.000.

Tunisha Marie McClenon, 48, Houston — five counts drug possession; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D. Bond: $9500.

Frederick James Lewis, 61, 1501 Cessford St. — illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more; direct contempt of court. Bond: $5,000.

Mark Joseph Mattingly, 41, 333 Mill St. No. 710 — battery of a bus operator; simple battery. Bond: $7,000.

Raymond Charles Hector Jr., 39, 720 16th St. — illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Denzel Markell Miller, 17, 702 17th St. — aggravated assault upon a dating partner-child endangerment law; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments-from a motor vehicle with intent to harm; aggravated assault; aggravated criminal damage to property. Bond: $95,000.

David Lynn Smith, 36, 3807 Auburn St. Apt. A — aggravated flight from an officer. Bond: $150,000.

Maykeling Ramirez, 35, 5859 Tom Hebert Road No. 104 — theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Bond: $12,500.

Jayce Scott Carpenter, 21, 501 E. Lyons St., Sulphur — simple burglary; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000.

Derrick James Bertrand Jr., 23, 100 River Birch Drive, Iowa, La. — three counts domestic abuse aggravated assault; two counts direct contempt of court.

Byron Kade Oquain, 33, 303 E. Lincoln St., Sulphur — sexual battery-victim under the age of 13.