Woman suspected in spree of retail thefts across South arrested in Jennings

A Florida woman believed to be involved in a series of retail thefts along the Interstate 10 corridor, spanning from Florida to Texas, was arrested Tuesday following a vehicle accident in Jennings.

Jennings police officers, while on traffic patrol along I-10, encountered a vehicle crash involving an overturned trailer with occupants trapped inside.

First responders and emergency personnel were called to the scene, and all occupants were safely extricated with only minor injuries. Witnesses reported that a second vehicle, driven erratically, caused the accident.

Officers questioned the driver of the second vehicle, Teresa Webster, 56, of Boynton Beach, Fla., and suspected her of driving under the influence of narcotics. She was detained, and a toxicology screening was conducted.

A search warrant for her vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia and suspected stolen property.

Further investigation connected Webster to the theft of tools from a Home Depot in Slidell, and a $1,350 Louis Vuitton handbag from a Dillard’s department store in Alabama. Surveillance footage from various retailers also confirmed her involvement in a series of retail thefts.

According to police, Webster has an extensive criminal history across these states, including narcotics possession, trafficking, retail theft, fraud, and possession of stolen property.

She was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on charges including reckless driving, suspected DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft-related charges. Bond has been set at $12,500.