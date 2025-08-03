Building solar-powered rovers, making slime part of NASA Astro Camp experience

Youth in Allen Parish are currently immersed in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning at NASA Astro Camp, engaging in experiments and hands-on activities that are inspiring their curiosity.

Students in grades 4-8 have been working to build solar-powered rovers, create a heliometer, grow plants in space and make slime in bags as part of the weeklong NASA Astro Camp at the district’s new Pathway learning center in Oberlin.

Oakdale High School biology teacher Chiara Crawford said the program incorporates real-world applications of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as well as problem-solving skills. It also focuses on developing critical thinking, collaboration and communication skills.

“They are learning about space, but they are also learning engineering type skills, how to deal with screws, wires, motors and making circuits,” Crawford said. “These are skills they can use in science and everyday life.”

She also stressed the importance of problem-solving, noting that it is crucial for students to understand that setbacks are not insurmountable and that they can develop the skills to overcome challenges without becoming frustrated.

Crawford also hopes the camp will open the students’ eyes to space and science and get them excited about science in the classroom.

Email newsletter signup

Instructional Support Supervisor LaDeisha George hopes the camp will inspire the students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“Hopefully if nothing else there is an awareness and that they are excited about the possibilities, opportunities and fields of study that exist with STEM,” George said, adding that programs like the Astro Camp help raise an awareness and understanding of the skills that can lead to future careers.

George noted that Allen Parish is within driving distance of NASA facilities in Houston, Mississippi and Florida.

“A lot of them don’t know what they can do and what’s out there for them,” George said.

Twelve-year-old Bentley Sweat, a seventh grader, who likes to build things, said he is having a blast at the camp.

“My favorite thing was building the solar-powered rover because I like to see how things move using very simple things,” Sweat said.

Sweat increased the power to his rover by taking the motor from a remote control car.

Harley Perkins, 13, an eighth grader at Oberlin High School, said the camp was perfect because she likes figuring out how things work and how to build things.

“I like science because it’s interesting to learn different things,” she said, adding that she wants to be a teacher.

Ten-year-old Hoyt Davis, a sixth grader at Oberlin Elementary School, said the camp is helping him learn about engineering and how to build a solar-powered rover.

Classmate Brayden Martin, 12, has been enjoying learning how astronauts grow plants in space

For 12-year-old Lennox All, a sixth grader at Kinder Middle School, making the slime was the best part because it was messy.