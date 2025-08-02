Police jurors commend animal shelter team for successes

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has rejected a bid from Hill’s Pet Nutrition for canine and feline food due to its failure to meet a mandatory requirement.

Nathan Areno, director of the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter, told police jurors on Thursday that the rejection was recommended simply because Hill’s filled out the bid application wrong and it will need to be redone.

Areno said about 150 dogs and 100 cats are fed at the center.

“It fluctuates daily,” he said.

Police Juror Chris Landry commended Areno and said the animal shelter has made positive changes over the past few years.

“We used to have to euthanize so many, I mean by the thousands every year; it was depressing. They’ve really turned that around and now most are being adopted,” Landry said.

Areno said the shelter’s team is using all options available, including using transport to send the animals to other shelters for adoptions.

Eason also applauded the center for bringing the animals to the mall and parks to get them out into the public eye.

She said it was a wonderful idea to get animals out and about for people to see and for the animals to help find their forever homes.

“We adhere to the highest standards we can, certainly with our new facility coming onboard and hopefully the next little while will help us and we’ll become even more efficient because we’ll have the tools to actually do our job to the best ability that we can,” Areno said.

Areno mentioned the Calcasieu community as a whole should be thanked for their animal husbandry.

He said he’s seen an increase in the way the public cares for their animals and said that’s the most important thing.

He also thanked Claire Terracina, manager of the center, for all the work she’s doing to help make it a better place and finding the animals homes.

“Y’all are doing a fantastic job. Keep up the good work,” Police Juror Joe Andrepont said to Areno.

Police Jury President Judd Bares closed the meeting assuring attendees that the animals at the shelter will be fed while the application process continues.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will meet again on Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m.