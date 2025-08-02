Police investigating early morning fatal shooting outside local bar

Lake Charles Police are investigating an early morning fatal shooting that occurred across the street from the McNeese State University Legacy Center outside a local bar.

Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said officers in the 800 block of East McNeese Street who were making an effort to clear the parking lot at On The Rocks heard shots fired just before 3 a.m. this morning.

Keenum said officers would later learn a person had been struck. That individual died this morning from the injuries sustained.

“This investigation is ongoing and as additional information becomes available, it will be shared,” Keenum said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lake Charles Police at 337.491.1311 or anonymously leave a tip on the Lake Charles Police Department App.