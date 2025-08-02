Four-vehicle crash results in death of LC man

Special to the American Press

A 43-year-old Lake Charles man died after a four-vehicle crash Thursday morning near the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Highway and Medora Street.

Lake Charles Police responded to the accident at approximately 9:54 a.m.

Prior to their arrival officers were informed an occupant of one of the vehicles was unresponsive. During the preliminary investigation, officers learned a 2008 Ford Focus struck the rear of another vehicle that had stopped at a red traffic light.

The collision resulted in injuries to a male passenger in the Ford Focus, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers were able to identify the male passenger as Freddie Brown.

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office notified the next of kin on the same day. Brown was an unrestrained passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver, who was operating the Ford Focus in which Brown was a passenger, was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries and later transported to a Lafayette hospital. Standard toxicology test are pending at this time.

Two other drivers who were involved were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and released.

The crash is still under investigation by the Lake Charles Police Department Traffic Division.

Lead investigator is Sgt. Shaun Touchet.

Lake Charles Police remind motorists to always buckle up while riding in a vehicle. Seatbelts can save lives. People with information are asked to call Lake Charles Police at 337-491-1311 or anonymously leave a tip on the Lake Charles PD app.