SW La. ‘embodies LED’s vision for economic prosperity’

The SWLA Economic Development Alliance held the 2025 State of SWLA Breakfast Thursday morning at the Horseshoe Casino in Westlake. Members gather each year to hear about Southwest Louisiana’s economic forecast from experts.

Rachel Shields, chief engagement officer of the Louisiana Economic Development, called Southwest Louisiana a region with “so much opportunity” that “really stands at the intersection of innovation, of impact and of industry” and embodies LED’s vision for economic prosperity in Louisiana.

After his election, Gov. Jeff Landry challenged LED to restructure their operations to prioritize engagement with economic development agencies, stakeholders and other state agencies to create widespread economic impacts, she said.

This mandate led to the development of the Louisiana Economic Development Strategic Plan, the first one since 2016. The plan serves as a blueprint for economic opportunity and job cultivation throughout the state.

Seven priority industry sectors that will drive Louisiana into its next era of economic growth were identified by the plan: logistics, aerospace and defense, argibusiness, energy and process industries, professional services, life sciences and technology.

SW La. “shines the brightest” in the energy and process industries sector, she said.

“This region really is the undisputed heart of Louisiana’s energy economy. And where energy goes, logistics follows every single time,” she explained. “From the Port of Lake Charles to Cameron Parish Port to Chennault International Airport, the integrated Class 1 rail lines, this region connects the world to Louisiana and Louisiana to the rest of the world.”

Director of the H.C. Drew Center and local economist Dan Groft said Southwest Louisiana’s economy will remain steady for now, but can expect growth in the future as planned LNG projects take root in the region.

“We’re still lagging behind some of the southern peers, but we are making progress,” he said. “Lake Charles is entering a period of renewed momentum as major LNG projects and tourism investments gain traction.”

In Calcasieu and Cameron parishes alone, there is an incoming $62 billion from the Woodside, Calcasieu Pass, Deflin LNG and CP2 – which just secured $15.1 billion in financing for the project’s first phase – facilities and projects, while Allen Parish has the $150 million Elizabeth Solar Project and $75 million expansion and modernization of the Boise Cascade wood products facility in Oakdale, said Paul Moses, vice president of economic development, SWLA Economic Development Alliance.

And the Singer Solar Project and expansions to the Packing Corporation plant have been financially beneficial for Beauregard Parish.

Southwest Louisiana is a region that matters to the state, the country and the globe, Shields said.

“All eyes are on us,” she said. “We can honor our roots in oil and gas and also build out in all of the above energy environments. … We can be a rural community and we can have global reach. And with continued strategic alignment, investment, and collaboration, we will do all of those things together. And we will push Louisiana forward together.”

The SWLA Economic Development Alliance is currently developing its own regional strategic vision with the support of LED.