Judy Diamond Jones Gwaltney, born Dec. 15, 1944, to Louis and Blanche Diamond of Shreveport, passed away peacefully in Tyler, Texas.

She spent her career in education with Calcasieu Parish ISD. Her nurturing nature and joyful demeanor made her a beloved figure among students and colleagues alike.

Judy married her high school sweetheart, Bob Jones, with whom she shared many happy years and raised two children in Lake Charles. Later, after Bob’s passing, she found love again and married Konrad Gwaltney, with whom she shared a life of adventure and companionship.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Konrad Gwaltney of Alba, Texas; her daughter, Leecia Jones of Addison, Texas; her son and daughter-in-law, Don and Rhonda Jones of N.M. She also leaves behind her beloved sister, Anne St. Vigne of Conroe, Texas.

Judy’s memory will live on in the laughter she inspired, the comfort she gave, and the love she so freely shared. Her legacy is one of joy, resilience, and grace, a life beautifully lived and deeply treasured.