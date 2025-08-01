A Celebration of Life service for Helen Fern Doucet will be held Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at 11 a.m., with a time of visitation starting at 10 a.m., at First Baptist Church of Westlake. Helen passed away on Sept. 22, 2024. Her passions included reading and spending time with her family. She served as librarian at S.P. Arnett Middle School and South Beauregard. She also taught at McNeese State University.

Helen is preceded in death by the love of her life, Wilridge P. Doucet, and step-daughter, Tammie Doucet. Those left to remember her fondly are her sisters, Mary Spears and Raymond, and Judy Coody; daughters, Marla Thibodeaux and Jamie, Paula Hooper, Diana Doucet, Tammy Gardner, and Areese Pennington and Al.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jody George and The Family Care Center of SWLA for their excellent care of Helen. We would also like to thank Jeanette Cochran for her friendship and support in getting Helen to all of her church events.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Westlake, to any reading program, or to your favorite charity.