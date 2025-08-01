Donna Payne Hoenes passed away peacefully at her home in The Village of Gleannloch Farms on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. She was born to the Rev. C.D. and Allene Payne on Feb. 19, 1933, in Aurora, Ill.

Donna grew up in Mooseheart, the “City of Children,” near Aurora, where her father served as Protestant Chaplain from 1926 to 1966. She was active in music, choir, band, and ice skating, and enjoyed watching rowing. Her family endured the Great Depression, World War II, the polio epidemic, and celebrated post-war victories.

After graduating high school in 1950, Donna attended Knox College in Galesburg, Ill., for one year before transferring to DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind. There, while studying Nutrition and Dietetics, she met Henry “Hank” Hoenes, a chemistry student. They fell in love, and after earning her B.A., they married on Sept. 11, 1954. The couple moved to East Lansing, Mich., where Hank pursued his Ph.D. in Chemistry at Michigan State University. Donna worked in the bacteriology department at MSU and as a home service advisor for Consumers Power. Their first child, Greg, was born on March 27, 1957.

The family relocated to Barberton, Ohio, for Hank’s career, where their second son, Eric, was born on Apr. 12, 1959. Donna engaged in community activities, including bridge, the Crescent Club, PPG Wives, bowling, church, and volunteering. On June 18, 1962, they welcomed their daughter, Diane Kay, completing their family.

In 1968, the family moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana, for Hank’s career. Donna enrolled her three children in tennis, baseball, basketball, and school activities, embracing her role as a sports mom. She continued bowling and joined organizations like the Newcomers’ Club, AAUW, church circles, and bridge clubs. In 1996, she joined the BA Chapter of the Philanthropic Education Organization (P.E.O.) before transferring to the ES Chapter in Houston in 2004, where she actively participated until earlier this year. She also served as the first secretary of the Lake Charles Racquet Club. An avid water skier, she later took up snow skiing and tennis.

Donna and Hank traveled extensively, exploring Europe, Scandinavia, Mexico, and the United States, creating cherished memories.

In 2002, Donna and Hank moved to Cypress, Texas, for Hank’s health and to be closer to their children, Greg (Annette), Eric (Ann) and Diane; grandchildren, Scott (Melissa), Emilee, Nick (Tanner), Luke (Hannah) and Katie (David), and great-grandchildren Charlotte, Payton and Henry “Hank”.

In September 2012, Donna and Hank settled at The Village of Gleannloch Farms in Spring, Texas, where Hank received excellent care in skilled nursing and memory care. Donna thrived, participating in aquasize, day trips, overnight travels, dining, games, bridge, happy hours, and the wine group, forming countless cherished friendships and memories. She served on the Resident Council Board, including as president in 2016. Remaining in her home among friends fulfilled her greatest wish.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. C.D. and Mrs. Allene Payne; her beloved husband, Henry “Hank” Hoenes; her brother, Jack and his wife, Nancy; her sister, Nancy and her husband, John; her sister-in-law, Helen and husband, Rodney George, and nieces, Gayle Kline and Betsy Payne.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to The Chapel at The Village, the Houston Area Parkinson’s Society (HAPS), or a charity of your choice.