IOWA- Denise Ann LeJeune, born in Jennings on Oct. 5, 1952, passed away on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at the age of 72.

Denise, a graduate of Lake Providence High School and Tulane University, faithfully served in the U.S. Navy. She was of the Catholic faith and was a counselor. Denise enjoyed reading, traveling, and loved going on cruises.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Elaine LeJeune.

Survivors are her brothers, Carl LeJeune (Hildy), Irwin LeJeune (Missy), and John Fruge (Sarah), and lifelong friend, Bonnie Landry.

Visitation begins Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025 in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Monday from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Jennings.

Words of comfort may be shared at: www.johnso nandbrownfuneralhome.com

