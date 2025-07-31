Tamara Alene Horvath, born in Lecompte, La., passed away peacefully on July 22, 2025, at the age of 88.

Tamara was a proud graduate of Forest Hill High School, Class of 1955. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from McNeese State University in 1965. Devoted to helping others, she worked as a social worker for the State of Louisiana for 25 years, touching many lives through her service and compassion.

Tamara found joy in the simple pleasures of life, cooking delicious meals for her loved ones, sewing, entertaining friends, and above all, spending time with her cherished family. She also had a deep love for animals, especially her cats, who brought her comfort and companionship throughout the years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alva Rufus Kieffer and Ida Christine Kieffer, and her siblings, Conrad Kieffer and Myrtle Pickering.

She leaves behind a legacy of love and warmth, survived by her devoted husband, Rene Horvath; her son, Richard Horvath Sr. and his wife, Patricia; her beloved grandson, Richard Horvath Jr., and her nephews, Larry Farris and Ricky Farris.

The family will welcome the public for visitation at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff Thursday July 31, 2025 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday, Aug. 1, 2025 at 8 a.m. until time of funeral service officiated by Larry Farris at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Butter Cemetery in Forest Hill, La.