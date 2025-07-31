Ryan Street named a Top 30 spot in US for a stroll

Ryan Street is a local resource for art and dining. It is also a highly-ranked hot spot for a stroll.

Assisted Living Magazine, a senior living concierge, conducted a survey where they asked more than 3,000 residents to name the “most walkable and lovable” main streets in the United States. Based on the survey, Ryan Street in Lake Charles is the 30th best spot for wellness walks in the United States.

Main Street in Lake Placid, N.Y.; State Street in Santa Barbara, Calif.; and E Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., topped the list.

A simple 30-minute walk can improve cardiovascular health, mental well-being and reduce the risk of chronic illness. People are more likely to take walks if they have somewhere scenic to do so, said Jeremy Clerc, CEO, Assisted Living Magazine, in a release.

“Too often, wellness gets boxed into gyms and gadgets, but the simple act of walking –especially in places that are beautiful, social, and full of charm – can be just as powerful,” he said. “These main streets remind us that movement can be both joyful and effortless when the environment invites you in.”

Assisted Living Magazine described Ryan Street as having a “laid-back energy that feels both coastal and Southern, touched by breezes from the nearby lake and echoes of old jazz. … the kind of place where walking feels like joining the local tempo.”

Lauren Bynum, assistant director of planning and development, City of Lake Charles, called it a street with “historic charm” lined with unique restaurants and retail shops that is only minutes from the Lakefront.

Ryan Street is a good location for wellness walks for seniors because of features like smooth and level sidewalks, benches, frequent crossings and a “compact layout that allows for shorter walking distances between destinations,” she said.

Not only is it walker-friendly, the number of retail stores and cultural venues make Ryan Street a convenient opportunity to take in some scenery while completing errands.

“People wouldn’t be walking downtown if there was nowhere to go,” she said. “Local businesses are extremely important when it comes to creating a vibrant street life that encourages walking. Their storefronts and retail draw pedestrians in and give them a destination when visiting downtown.”

Pedestrians could also discover hidden gems while walking Ryan Street. Bynum called out “Ten Pin Alley,” which runs adjacent to Ryan St. and separates the current Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception church and rectory from the original building.

“It’s tucked away, so it flies under the radar for many visitors.”

Shaded by Cypress trees, lined with brick pavers and enhanced with seating and ambient lighting, Ten Pin alley offers a natural reprieve along Ryan Street.

Bynum said the recognition from Assisted Living Magazine “reinforces the importance of prioritizing pedestrian-friendly design” in planning city-wide efforts.

“It motivates us to continue investing in improvements like lighting, landscaping, public art, street furniture and other amenities that support walkability, safety and a sense of place.”

Walkability expert Jeff Speck paid Lake Charles a visit earlier this year. During his visit, he offered advice and ideas for improved downtown walkability. Bynum said the planning department is working to institute his suggestions.

Future plans include hosting pop-up programming in underused downtown spaces, improving shade, and improving connectivity to the Lakefront and Lake Charles Event Center, she said.