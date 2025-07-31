CREOLE– Judy Marie Nunez Trahan, born May 8, 1948, daughter of the late Elry “Big” and Lora Marie (Jones) Nunez, passed away, Monday, July 28, 2025, at the age 77.

Judy Marie Nunez Trahan was a proud parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Creole, where her faith grounded and guided her throughout her life. She was a woman full of warmth, laughter, and strength, someone who lived fully and loved deeply.

She found joy in the simple pleasures, a good day of shopping, a delicious home-cooked meal, or a spontaneous trip to the flea market. She loved traveling to Galveston, catching a good movie, and never passed up the chance to enjoy some good crawfish. But above all else, Judy’s greatest joy came from her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She had a modern spark in her traditional soul. Whether she was laughing and making TikToks with her grandkids or cheering them on from the sidelines of their lives, Judy was present. She showed up. She supported. She made you feel loved in ways both loud and quiet.

Her presence was the kind you could feel a steady, comforting light. Her laugh could fill a room and her advice often came wrapped in honesty and care. She wasn’t just there for the big milestones; she made even the small, everyday moments feel important.

Judy lived a life of love, faith, and generosity. And although her physical presence is gone, the impact she made, the memories, the love, the strength, will continue to live on in everyone who had the honor of knowing her.

Email newsletter signup

Survivors are her son, Brian Trahan (Devon); daughters, Melissa Manuel and Racheal Trahan; brothers, Elry Nunez Jr. (Angie), Joseph Nunez, and Mark Nunez (Karen); sisters, Linda Conner (John), Ruth Ann McDaniel (Johnnie), Virginia Benoit, Trudy Broussard (Robert), and Regina Nunez (Keno); nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and one on the way.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Lee Trahan, and her parents.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held in St. Raphael Catholic Church on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Jerish George, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation begins Friday in the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday in the funeral home from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Pallbearers assisting with her service are Adam Manuel, Logan Manuel, Garth Conner, Jeremey Nunez, Kenny McDaniel, and Christopher Benoit; honorary pallbearers, Carson, Cohpen, Collin, Keller, Kanton, Kaigan, River, Riggens, Grayson, David, Matthew, Channing, Lynnie, Berklee, and Taylor.

Words of comfort may be shared at: www.johnso nandbrownfuneralhome.com

Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home