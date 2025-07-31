Jim Gazzolo column: A winning night for everyone

On a hot summer evening, a lone running back took the handoff and began to race around the right end of the offensive line.

After a few steps, he stopped and looked to throw a pass. After a few seconds, he began running again, surrounded now by a host of McNeese players, some blocking for him, others diving at his feet.

With the voice of McNeese, Bruce Merchant, announcing his moves, the runner races toward the end zone and crosses the goal line, spiking the football in triumph. Players celebrated with him.

At the other end of the field, kids from the ages of 8-18 tried on football equipment, kicked footballs through the goalpost, and attacked tackling dummies like they were linebackers on a Saturday evening.

Tuesday night, on the eve of opening up their training camp, McNeese players and coaches took to the field in Navarre Stadium for an important workout with a bunch of kids who would otherwise never get a chance to experience such moments.

All this took place during the fourth annual Victory Day at McNeese, when the Cowboys host children with special needs for a night of football and fun.

It was an easy decision for the current Cowboy head coach, Matt Viator, to keep it going. In fact, he moved the event back to the start of training camp so that his entire team could participate.

“I think this is a great thing for our community,” said Viator. “To see the smile on the kids and our players is great.

“The whole thing was great. To hear Bruce’s voice that I have been hearing for years, was great. It’s about the kids and our players, our players made the difference.”

Started by former head coach Gary Goff, the mini camp has become a big hit with kids and their parents. The kids are given a few moments of living out their dreams while their parents take pride in watching.

This night is close to the heart of McNeese Athletic Director Heath Schroyer, who has a son on the spectrum.

“People know what this means to me,” said Schroyer. “To see the joy the kids get out of taking part in this is special. I think the players get something out of it also.”

Players in the past have talked about what the day meant to them, giving them a different perspective.

For most of the campers, just getting to run out on the field as their names are announced would be enough. They get to race between a line of cheering players in what resembles the start of any football game.

Running with them is their camp buddy, who spends the rest of the time as their sort of tour guide for the night.

There are a lot of things wrong with college athletics these days. Players are moving from school to school, money is being spent on players, and fans are confused about the future and team loyalty.

Victory Day shows the good of college sports. A group of players helping a community they have become a part of just recently.

This is a win for everybody and shows that college football isn’t always about wins and losses, NIL deals, and the transfer portal.

It can still be about putting a smile on a child’s face.

That’s what victory looks like.

Jim Gazzolo is a freelance writer who covers McNeese State athletics for the American Press. Email him at jimgazzolo@yahoo.com