Happy to be heallthy

Paris says he’s better than ever

It has been a long 21 months since Makhi Paris last caught a pass for the Cowboys.

A leg injury ended his freshman season at McNeese on November 11, 2023.

As he lay near the end zone at Navarre Stadium, grabbing his knee that night against Houston Christian, nobody could have imagined what he would have to go through just to play again.

“It has been a lot,” Paris said Thursday during a rain delay of the Cowboys’ second training camp workout.

Paris had hoped to be back last season for the Cowboys, but a horrific car crash on his way back from spring break put that on hold. Instead of fighting for a starting job, the receiver from New Orleans was fighting for his life.

“The last thing I remember was my GPS saying I was 10 minutes from campus,” Paris told the American Press last fall. “I was excited about getting back to work.”

As he dozed off, his car veered off the road and lodged between two trees, catching fire in the process. The next thing Paris said he remembers was climbing out of the broken windshield.

“I knew I had to get out of the car,” Paris said. “I wanted to get as far away from it as I could. I don’t remember anything about the crash or falling asleep.”

Feeling lucky to be alive, Paris vowed he would make the most of his second chance. He made an amazing recovery and even dressed for a couple of games last year, but was never able to play.

Now, a year later, Paris says he is fully healthy and ready for a big sophomore season with the Cowboys.

“I am feeling 100 percent,” said Paris. “I had my best off-season ever. I’m back to my playing weight of 190 pounds and excited about the upcoming season.”

Paris could be a difference maker in a Cowboys offense that has struggled in the passing game the last couple of years. As a true freshman in 2023, he finished second on the team in receiving with 24 catches for 292 yards.

Now he is just happy to get back to playing football.

“This means more to me now after everything,” Paris said. “I don’t take playing for granted. I want to make the most of this chance.”

The Cowboys are hoping that Paris and a healthy Curtis Deville can make this a much-improved receiving crew.

“This is the best group we have had since I have been here,” said Paris. “We have a lot of weapons who all bring something different to the table.”

Paris will also have a new quarterback throwing to him than two years ago. Currently, the Cowboys have a battle for the starting QB job between Alex Flores and Jake Strong.

Flores came to McNeese from junior college last season, while Strong is a transfer from Texas Tech who joined the Cowboys in January.

“Both of them have been real good,” said Paris. “We can win with both of them.”

That is more of a concern for coaches right now. For Paris, it’s about getting back to playing football.

It wasn’t that long ago when playing again was a long shot. Now it is just days away.

Paris hopes that by this time next year, people will be talking about his breakout season in 2025 and not what he had to overcome.