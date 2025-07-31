Gary Newton Moss, 83, of Sulphur, La. passed away on Monday, July 28, 2025. He was born to his late parents, Robert and Mable Moss on Apr. 19, 1942 in Sulphur, La. In retirement, he took up welding at the age of 65. He was involved with Kite Clubs having sewn and made custom kites. Gary was an excellent cook and was a whiz at small engine repairs. Anything he decided he wanted to learn, he did it 100%. He was a Licensed Arborist for 50 plus years. Family was a big part of his life, and he truly believed in the value of a quality education. Where many people collect antiques, he “Collected People”.

He is survived by his daughter, Sheryl Chambers (Charles) of Conroe, Texas; his siblings, Marvin Moss, Robert “Bob” Moss, Tom Moss, Don Moss, Jill Hines, and Melissa Mistrzak; three grandchildren, Steven Chambers, Lauren Hill (Braylen), and Kaitlynn Moss, along with a great-granddaughter, Faith Hill.

Gary is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Vaussine; son, Michael Moss; his parents, along with his siblings, C.L. Moss, Barbara Alexander, Sylvia Jean Tennison, and Beverly Scholtens.

A Celebration of Gary’s life will be held at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home in Sulphur, La. on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at 10 a.m. with Christopher Trombatore officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Saturday, from 8:30 a.m .until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Sallier Cemetery in Lake Charles, La.

