BREAKING: Oakdale marshal resigns after arrest

Oakdale Ward 5 Marshal Michael “Freck” Slaney has resigned from his position.

Slaney tendered his resignation effectively immediately in a signed letter to the Secretary of State’s Office.

The letter, dated July 22, was received by the Secretary of State’s Office on Thursday, according to Louisiana Deputy Secretary of State for Communications Joel Watson.

The resignation comes on the heels of a 62-count federal indictment against Slaney, including one count conspiracy to commit visa fraud, six counts visa fraud, six counts mail fraud and two counts money laundering.

Slaney, along with Oakdale police chief Chad Doyle and two former police chiefs in Rapides Parish, was arrested earlier this month following a multi-agency federal and state investigation into an alleged scheme to sell visas to immigrants.

Oakdale businessman Chandrakat “Lala” Patel is also implicated, accused of bribing law enforcement officials to create fraudulent crime reports. The reports were allegedly used to help immigrants obtain non-immigrant U-visas, which are granted to victims or witnesses of crimes in the United State.

Slaney has held the position of marshal since being elected in 2017.