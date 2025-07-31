7/31: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Derrick Shawn Hollins, 44, 204 Sharon Lane — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $20,000.

Matthew Shane Kimball, 44, 2401 Greenbriar St. — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Joe Lewis Mendez, 25, 1315 Holly Vale Drive, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment; direct contempt of court.

Miracle R. Singleton, 26, 3929 Hoover Circle — forgery. Bond: $9,500.

Kevin Orphey, 20, 2328 Moeling St. — false imprisonment; aggravated battery; resisting an officer.

Email newsletter signup

Jahromeo Eknowledge Savoy, 21, Opelousas — illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; two counts simple burglary; three counts direct contempt of court. Bond: $82,500.

Robert Leo Grant, 42, Dublin, Texas — disturbing the peace; simple assault; resisting an officer. Bond: $5,500.

Kelvin Demond Duncan Jr., 22, 1035 Giovanni St. Apt. 1 — battery of a dating partner-first offense; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Bond: $6,500.

Christopher Dajean Richardson, 21, 1932 4th St. — drug possession; possession of firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; parole detainer. Bond: $150,500.

Hilton Jayden Olinde, 18, 2708 Cypress St. — manufacture, transfer or possession of machine guns. Bond: $250,000.

Mark Wayne Williams, 66, 612 Rhodes St. — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator-failure to pay annual registration fee; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator-second offense. Bond: $112,500.

Tayra J. Williams, 27, 5436 Lilly Lane — aggravated assault; domestic abuse battery.

Dajleigh D. Fryemose, 28, 1926 Winterhalter St. Apt. 6 — home invasion. Bond: $75,000.

Bryanna Jahanna Jones, 28, 2941 Hillcrest Drive — cruelty to juveniles.

Jose Irreal Miranda-Vargas, 3, 320 Beaugh Road — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Jeremy Milton Perry, 49, 2611 Coplin Road, Westlake — three counts drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17.

Rafael Lee Murray, 46, 1107 Summit St. — violations of protective orders.

Jami Danielle Gardner, 33, 7384 McCown Road, Iowa, La. — domestic abuse battery.

Mack E. Prescott Jr., 60, 115 Juiper Circle, Iowa, La. — domestic abuse battery.

Karen Reeves Boudreaux, 51, 2773 Bay Forest Drive, Westlake — criminal trespass; simple battery of the infrim; false imprisonment. Bond: $9,500.

Olivia Jacqueline Woosley, 39, 2224 Legion St. — two counts theft less than $1,000. Bond: $9,000.

Jarvis Omaine Justin Billups, 35, 4245 5th Ave. G6 — aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; parole detainer.

Jordan Brooks Plumber, 27, 4362 Presley Park Drive — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Trelyn Anthony Decloutte, 23, 433 Derby Drive Apt. 103 — aggravated assault with a firearm.

Shawn Patrick McNab, 28, 2619 Donnelly Road, Westlake — two counts direct contempt of court; four counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; theft less than $1,000; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited. Bond: $152,500.

Lynette Michelle Wright, 56, 1903 Alvin St. Apt. 3 — illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments. Bond: $100,000.

Jayme Ktrell Richardson, 26, 3545 Power Centre Parkway — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Kevin Wayne Proctor, 36, 4330 Kirkman St. Apt. 3 — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment; direct contempt of court.

Jenarold Keith Guillory Jr., 21, 132 Reid St. — battery of a dating partner-first offense; simple robbery.