Patricia Lynne Palmer Stark passed away peacefully on Friday, July 25, 2025. Patti was born in Lake Charles on July 17, 1963, to Lonnie and Paul Palmer. She was cherished as the beloved youngest sibling of Polly, Paul, Mike, and Danny.

A proud graduate of LaGrange High School, Patti continued her studies at LSU and later, McNeese State University, earning her degree in Education. She was known for her exceptional ability to connect with each of her students, making every child feel welcomed, valued, and inspired.

Motherhood was Patti’s greatest joy and fulfillment. Her sons, Gus and Rudy, were the center of her world. She supported and encouraged them in all their endeavors, taking deep pride in their achievements. When Gus married Whitney, Patti lovingly welcomed her with open arms into the family.

Patti’s compassion extended beyond her human family. Her dogs, Gladys and Pip, were cherished companions. Following the Palmer family tradition, Patti took great pride tending her garden, including her mother’s 40 year old rose bush which she transplanted and tenderly nurtured.

Gifted with humor and a natural flair for storytelling, Patti brought joy to every gathering. Her signature style, rich with laughter and perfectly timed punchlines, made each story memorable.

Patti treasured her many friendships. Although taken from us too soon, she leaves behind a legacy of warmth, kindness, and laughter. Her memory will forever remain in the hearts of her family, friends, and others whose lives she so gently touched.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Paul Palmer. She is survived by her devoted sons, Gus (and his wife, Whitney) and Rudy Stark; her cherished sister, Polly (and her husband, Rick) Norman; her brothers, Paul (and his wife, Heather) Palmer, Mike (and his wife, Tamyra) Palmer, and Danny (and his wife, Laura) Palmer; as well as her loving nieces and nephews, who brought her great joy.

A memorial service celebrating Patti’s life will be held on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 812 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana or to a charity of your choice, in honor of Patti’s generous spirit and lifelong commitment to helping others.