First steps: Cowboys all business to open camp

McNeese State held its first practice on Wednesday at Navarre Stadium as they prepare for the 2025 season. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)

The Cowboys opened training camp Wednesday morning with a quick one-hour workout that proved this was a new era.

Or maybe a return of an old one.

Matt Viator’s first official fall practice as the McNeese head coach in a decade went according to plan, something Cowboy fans should get used to.

“It was a good start,” said Viator. “It was just an extension of the summer, kind of a warmup. I just chose to do this little bonus workout to get everybody moving out here.

“I think it worked out.”

There was snappy movement on the hot turf of Navarre Stadium as 114 players went through drills. There was also a sense of urgency as the Cowboys look for their first winning season since 2019, the longest such drought in program history.

Email newsletter signup

“We have a lot of new things that make this exciting,” said running back Bryce Strong. “We have been working hard since the spring to be ready.”

However, there’s nothing like the season’s fresh start and practicing in the summer heat.

“It was hot and I’m tired,” said Strong. “We’ve got 30 days to get into shape and get ready for the first game. It felt good to get out here and get started.”

The Cowboys were all business as they worked out with no music, just the noise of practice.

“This is a teaching place for us,” said Viator. “It is hard for me to teach and communicate with music going on. When game weeks come around, we will do it some, but we have a lot to install, a lot to teach.”

Thursday morning, the Cowboys will move from the stadium to the practice fields as camp ramps up fully.

“Getting back out on the practice fields will be good,” Viator said. “I’m looking forward to getting back over there in the good old Southwest Louisiana humidity. Tomorrow morning will be more of the real thing.”

Some of the players may not feel so excited about the heat.

“You know it’s going to be hot, you just have to work through it,” said senior running back Colby Hamm.

He is one of the many Cowboys coming off injuries.

“You have to stay healthy,” said Hamm. “I feel great. This is my last fall camp, and I want to make the most of it.”

Hamm is one of those players whom Viator had not had much of a chance to see before now.

“We had a number of guys who did not take part in spring ball, and we have only gotten a good look at them on tape,” said Viator. “I’m looking forward to seeing them and what they can do.”

With a new head coach and several new players and coaches, this camp should be filled with a lot of position battles, including at quarterback. That will make things interesting for fans and the team alike.

There is also still a lot of implementing a new offense around new players.

“Hopefully, we learned a lot this summer,” said Viator.

The coach came out of retirement to return to the McNeese sidelines. He currently is tied for the most wins in program history with Bobby Keasler, with 78.

He will look to set the new mark on opening night, August 30, when the Cowboys host Louisiana College.

But before then, Viator has said there is a lot of work to do.