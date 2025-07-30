Donna Marie Kestel, beloved Mom and YaYa, tap danced her way into Heaven on July 5, 2025. Her body could no longer keep up with her vivacious spirit here on Earth, and she passed peacefully surrounded by family.

Born in Louisville, Ky. and raised in Houston, Texas by Prather and Margaret Fort, Donna trained as a dental hygienist at the University of Louisville, where she met her loving husband of 45 years, Dr. David Kestel. After their Army years in Fort Polk, La., they settled in Lake Charles, where David opened his private dental practice and Donna managed its operations.

Joyful and generous, Donna lit up every room with her smile, laughter, and boundless energy. She delighted in her most cherished roles as devoted wife, mother, grandmother (YaYa), and friend. She never met a stranger and was extremely generous, compassionate and kind. She made everyone feel like family, and the twinkle in her eye matched her joyful spirit.

Being an avid sports fan made for many animated conversations between her and her sons-in-law, nephews and countless friends. She continued to be an enthusiastic supporter of the University of Louisville Cardinals, but loved all sports and could rattle off stats and backstories like a pro.

Although not born and raised in Lake Charles, Donna made this her home, and gave generously to the community. She was an engaged member of the Junior League where she held many leadership roles and co-edited the 10th Anniversary special edition of Pirate’s Pantry, a collection of family and regional recipes. She was also a member of the Newcomers Club, Dental Auxiliary, and a proud member of the Krewe Des Amis for many decades.

Donna was a passionate supporter of the arts, a “ballet mom” who loved watching her girls dance in The Nutcracker, and served on the board of the Lake Charles Ballet Society. It gave her great joy to see The Nutcracker legacy continue, proudly sponsoring the Lake Area Ballet Theatre. Her deep appreciation for Broadway came from spending many happy times with family and friends exploring New York City and catching as many shows as possible. This is a passion she passed on to her girls as well.

“Miss Donna” worked at Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School for 20 years, shaping the lives of many children and families with love and encouragement. She adored receiving life updates on former students and celebrated their successes as if they were all her own family members. Donna also delighted in gardening and was active in the Planters’ League.

Her faith was central to her being and for many years she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at University United Methodist Church. Most recently, she was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Lake Charles. She embraced the role of discipleship by caring for others through prayer and service on the Caring Committee. As a 35 plus year cancer survivor, she lived a life of gratitude and shared her light with others daily.

Donna was happiest spending time with her family and dear friends. Other things that brought her immense joy include the beach and listening to the waves, travel and exploring new places, all things Kentucky Derby (including the mint juleps!), tap dancing to the Rockettes during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, hostessing like a pro, toasting to her many blessings, listening to all genres of music, dancing in her living room, sipping on unsweet iced tea, sitting on her porch surrounded by her colorful landscape, appreciating the delights of nature, and bird watching.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Amy Kestel (Dave Lewis) of Fort Worth, Texas and Stephanie Kestel Karpovs (Dr. Anatole Karpovs) of Lake Charles, La., and her precious grandchildren, Nikolai and Clara Karpovs, and Jett Bays; her companion, John Scott; her mother-in-law, Alline Kestel; sisters-in-law, Jennifer Harris and Willyne Kestel; niece, Kimberly Harris Presson (Danny)and family, and many lifelong friends who were considered family too. She was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents, and other loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Donna on Aug. 2, 2025 at 1:30 p.m .in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church of Lake Charles, with visitation from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Paxton Hall. The Rev. Weldon Bares and the Rev. Frances “Boo” Kay will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Lake Charles, Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School or MD Anderson Cancer Center.