BREAKING: Oakdale police chief resigns two weeks after arrest

Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle has officially resigned from his position, effective immediately.

Louisiana Deputy Secretary of State for Communications Joel Watson confirmed his office received the notice of resignation on Wednesday. The letter itself was dated July 23.

The Oakdale City Council will now need to appoint someone to fill the vacancy until a special election can be held next spring or fall, according to Watson.

Doyle’s resignation comes two weeks after his arrest in connection with an alleged immigrant fraud and money laundering scheme.

He, along with Oakdale City Marshal Michael “Freck” Slaney, were among several individuals indicted on 62 federal counts. They are accused of conspiring to fraudulently obtain U-Visas, which are non-immigrant visas for crime victims or witnesses who assist law enforcement.

Doyle was indicted on one count conspiracy to commit visa fraud, six counts visa fraud, six counts mail fraud and one count of money laundering.

The Oakdale City Council had called for his immediate resignation last week due to a loss of confidence in his ability to serve effectively.

As of Wednesday, Slaney has not resigned. He was indicted on one count conspiracy to commit visa fraud, six counts visa fraud, six counts mail fraud and two counts money laundering.

Former Glemora Police Chief Tebo Onishea and former Forest Hill Police Chief Glynn Dixon were also among those indicted.

Oakdale businessman Chandrakant “Lala” Patel pleaded not guilty last week to 34 counts, including 24 counts of mail fraud, eight counts of money laundering and one count each of conspiracy to commit visa fraud and bribery stemming from the investigation. He is currently being held in a Rapides Parish detention center pending a trial date.

Patel and former city employee and police chief’s wife, Allison Doyle, are linked to a separate state investigation concerning unethical conduct within the municipal property bidding process.

Allison Doyle was arrested by state police on July 17 on two counts of malfeasance in office. She is accused of conspiring with Patel to manipulate the bidding process for two city-owned properties.