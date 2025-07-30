Back to School Movie Night Monday in Jeff Davis

A Back To School Movie Night will be held 4-6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4 at the Jeff Davis Parish fairgrounds multi-purpose building, 810 S. Lake Arthur Avenue.

The event officially kicks off at 4 p.m., with the movie starting at 5 p.m.

Children will have the opportunity to enjoy a movie and pick up any school supplies they might need. Free food and snacks will also be available for everyone attending.

For those who would like to contribute, donations of school supplies are being accepted. Collection bins are located at the Jennings City Hall, Lake Arthur Town Hall and Jeff Davis Parish Tourism Office.