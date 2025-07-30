7/30: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ashton Michael Miller, 35, 116 Morgan Road, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery.

Chris Willis, 54, 3619 Texas St. Apt. 184 — second-degree battery; domestic abuse battery.

Laikyn Rey Miller, 30, 511 W. Second St., Iowa, La. — two counts prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; two counts drug possession; when lighted lamps are required. Bond: $12,600.

Donavon Eugene Moore Jr., 28, 3409 W. Roosevelt St. — driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $80,200.

Christie Dianne Parish, 49, 319 Louisiana Ave., Sulphur — home invasion; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Danielle Marie Sukhanenya, 37, no address — direct contempt of court; two counts theft less than $1,000; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; simple assault. Bond: $13,000.

Megan Elizabeth Brammer, 41, 2600 R.D. Ellender Road, Sulphur — failure to report the commission of certain felonies. Bond: $50,000.

Rayien Anae Jones, 23, Breaux Bridge — theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.

Kisha Nicole Green, 43, 3204 Warren St. Apt. A — home invasion; simple battery. Bond: $25,500.

Nankyn Orellana, 17, 2221 2nd St. — indecent behavior with juveniles; contributing to the delinquency of juveilnes-sexually immoral act; sexual battery-victim under the age of 13.

James Christopher Duplechin, 49, 6336 E. Opelousas St. — aggravated assault. Bond: $6,500.

Colby Jamal Jackson, 38, Opelousas — theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more. Bond: $7,500.

Jason Cal Butler, 23, 2406 E. Prien Road — drug possession. Bond: $100,000.

Wendy Lynn Vige, 56, 2019 Sam Houston Jones Parkway, Moss Bluff — battery of a dating partner-first offense; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.