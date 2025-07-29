Westlake camp empowers those with special needs

The Westlake Recreation Center recently hosted a “life-changing” three-week special needs camp led by center staff, sheriff’s deputies, police officers, firefighters, church leaders and volunteers.

Campers were able to experience sitting in antique cars and an ambulance, catching live crabs, playing doctor and attending a Mardi Gras-themed dance and dinner.

“It’s life-changing,” said Leslie Deville, facility manager at the Westlake Recreational Center, who has worked with campers since the camp was launched five years ago.

Deville said the camp’s goal is to introduce key elements that campers can take home with them that can lead to a fuller life.

Each day the center would transform for the campers, and each week had a different theme. The center also created two rooms for the campers if they needed a break from the crowd. One was a “zen” room for those who might get over-stimulated; the second room, called the “rage” room, was for the campers to get their frustration out if need be. This room had balls to throw, bubble wrap to pop and a punching bag.

During the camp, each camper was assigned a buddy to stay with them throughout the week and so they could share experiences together.

Email newsletter signup

“Every day is something different. When we do the camp, we do it in the perspective of trying to stimulate all those senses and really make it a unique experience,” Deville said.

The first week’s theme was nature and animals found in Southwest Louisiana. Steve German from Steve German’s Taxidermy Art in Westlake brought some of his work for the campers to see. The campers got to feel and learn about different animals and taxidermy. The campers also got to experience a petting zoo with Almosta Ranch bringing animals for the campers to pet and enjoy.

“We try to bring those experiences here because of the challenges they face with traveling or going out in public and this is a great space for them,” she said.

The second week’s theme was medical. The recreational employees and volunteers created an imitation doctor’s office and waiting room for the campers to experience the minute they walked through the door. Each camper got to play “going to the doctor” with their buddy and took turns playing the doctor and the patient.

“Going to the doctor can be really scary, so we set up in the lobby and they got to pretend like they were the doctor and their buddy was the patient. They loved it,” she said. “They were very intrigued and what I found is that we’re the ones that limit them, they can do everything; it might be adaptive or look a little different but they can do everything.”

The campers got to dress up like doctors and wear a coat for the day, check their buddy’s blood pressure and give pretend shots, which they loved according to Deville. The thought process behind the day was to get the campers comfortable in a medical setting. Acadian Ambulance came, as well, and let the campers tour an ambulance.

“God forbid they ever have to ride in an ambulance or ride with a family member, but maybe now it would be a little less scary for them,” Deville said.

Carway’s Pharmacy, Westlake Physical Therapy and Memorial Rehab Hospital all donated props for the campers to enjoy during medical week.

The third week’s theme was Louisiana and what it means to live in Louisiana and be a native of the state. The campers learned about products made in Louisiana, tasted Louisiana cuisine and even got to catch live crabs on their own. The crabs were donated by Steamboat Bill’s. The camp ended with a Mardi Gras-themed day filled with dancing with DJ Earl J. LaPointe.

“We try to give them the experience that every person that lives in Louisiana should have — like to catch a fish or go crabbing,” she said.

The concept of the special needs camp came from a mother years ago when she asked the center if they did anything for people with special needs.

“When she asked, she and I were just talking about it and we realized how there are a lot of resources available for children with special needs, but there is a gap for adults with special needs,” Deville said. “There’s not a lot of opportunity once they age out of high school and that was something we were passionate about — making sure we include everyone and that’s how it got started and it’s grown every year. One small thing that we do can have a ripple effect.”

Brylee Trahan, 12, has been volunteering at camp for two years now and is a buddy during camp. Her favorite part about helping is how happy the campers are all the time and seeing the joy in everything they do. Her favorite theme this year was medical week, when she got to dress up like a nurse.

“Seeing that we’re not all the same but you still have to accept that because there are people that are different in this world and they also have talents, too,” Trahan said.

Sharon Ellender and Dillon Ledoux, from Visit Lake Charles Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point in Sulphur, returned for their second year and participated in camp on the last day. Ellender said she enjoyed seeing their smiles while educating them at the same time. The two brought alligator stickers, alligator tattoos, a real alligator head and an alligator puppet for the campers to see.

“I was overjoyed that everyone here was so attentive. It takes a special person to work with someone with special needs and it’s great to watch that happening,” Ellender said.

Edward English, brother of two campers, dropped off and picked up his two sisters each day of camp. He said they loved the camp and each drive home would tell him about their day.

“This was their first year at camp and they will be back next year,” he said. “It’s nice for them to have a place to go and be safe and have fun on their own.”

Deville said it just takes one small thing to make a big difference.

“It matters,” Deville said. “Our goal is to bring awareness and to inspire others and that if we can do this so can you.”

For more information on the camp or to volunteer, call the center 337-436-1124.