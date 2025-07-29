Two SW La. educators honored as State Teachers of the Year

Two educators from Southwest Louisiana were recently honored by the Louisiana Department of Education for their exceptional dedication to education.

Brooklyn Johnson-Botley, a teacher at Kinder Head Start in Allen Parish, was named Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher of the Year while Aaron Beaubouef, an agriculture teacher at Jennings High School in Jeff Davis Parish, was selected as the Teacher of the Year for the high school division-level. Both were recognized on Saturday at the 19th annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala in New Orleans.

Brooklyn Johnson-Botley’s Inspiring Journey

“This means the world to me,” Botley said, sharing how meaningful the award is to her. “Since I was a very little girl, all I wanted to be was a teacher and a mom, so this is literally a dream come true.”

With over 10 years of experience in early childhood education, including six years in Head Start, Botley is passionate about fostering a lifelong love of learning in young students. She believes teachers play a significant role as a child’s first teacher.

Botley’s own educational journey was challenging. She struggled in school until a teacher’s dedication inspired her to pursue teaching.

She wanted to help students who felt excluded or not smart enough, a motivation that has stayed with her throughout her life. After dropping out of high school in the eleventh grade to care for her son, who has sickle-cell disease, she earned her GED at 26 and is set to graduate with her bachelor’s degree in September.

She views her journey from a high school dropout to an award-winning educator as a major accomplishment.

“So from a high school dropout to somebody that was able to get her GED and had two kids by the age of 16 – it’s just a dream come true for me,” she said.

Having worked as a head start director and assistant teacher before becoming a lead teacher, Botley said Head Start is her passion, but she is open to future opportunities, trusting in her faith to lead her path.

She believes the classroom is her true calling, where she can lead with love and create a happy, respectful, and family-like environment.

“If anybody has been in my classroom they know that my kids act the same whether we are being observed or not,” she said. “My kids know that they can tell me they love me 110 times a day, and I’m going to say it back 112 times. They know that if they have a problem, I am there to help them.”

Botley focuses on “progress over protection” in her classroom, helping students address challenges rather than avoiding them. She also credits her co-teacher, Chelsey Allen, for her classroom success.

“The teachers that work with our head start and pre-k students play a huge role in making sure students are kindergarten ready,” Allen Parish School Superintendent Brad Soileau said. “Ms. Johnson goes above and beyond for her students and colleagues and is very deserving of this honor. We are very fortunate to have her in Allen Parish.”

Allen Parish Supervisor of Early Childhood Michelle Wagnon also expressed immense pride, noting that Botley and Allen “definitely live up to the early childhood network’s motto of teaching all children to reach all children.” She is excited to see what the future holds for Botley.

Adam Beaubouef’s Esteemed Recognition

Beaubouef, now in his 17th year as an agricultural teacher – his eleventh year at Jennings High School, is part of an esteemed group after being recognized by the state as division-level high school teacher of the year.

“I only know of three other ag teachers that have ever made it to this point or further,” he said. “So I’m in pretty rare company as far as people in my immediate profession.”

Beaubouef is believed to be the first finalist and award winner from Jennings High School and possibly the first state winner from Jeff Davis Parish.

Jeff Davis Parish School Superintendent John Hall commended Beaubouef’s dedication and love for teaching, highlighting his profound impact on students and his role in developing a nationally recognized Future Farmers of America (FFA)team at Jennings High School.

“This creativity provides unique and engaging lessons that allow students to discover their potential,” Hall said. “His passion for teaching inspires every student to feel valued and provides them with countless opportunities after graduation.

“Mr. Beauboeuf embodies the finest ideals of the teaching profession through his leadership and unwavering commitment to student success and engagement,” he continued. “We are proud that he chose Jeff Davis as his home and our entire educational community is proud to celebrate this achievement. We congratulate him for the well-earned honor and for all the lives he has uplifted every day.”

Beauboeuf addressed the stereotype that agriculture teachers are not “real teachers” who primarily focus on construction, wielding, and motor repairs.

Beauboeuf said he teaches “high-quality academic materials,” and this award from the Department of Education validates his teaching excellence.

His aspiration to become an agricultural teacher began in seventh grade at Calvin High School in Winn Parish, inspired by what he considered the best agriculture teacher in the state. Seeing the FFA awards and banners on the wall, he knew immediately that this was his path. FFA provided an opportunity for a student who wanted to compete but wasn’t athletic, he said.

During college breaks after high school, he continued to train and coach other students.

“I got 10 years, if you think about it, from seventh grade through 12th grade and all four years of college to watch a man who was in my opinion, the best to ever do it at work,” he said. “So when I started teaching I was way ahead of where most first year teachers are and in terms of training kids for competitions, and also learning how to teach and manage a classroom and a workshop. Having that experience as a student and as a young teacher was beneficial and kind of kick started my career.”

Beaubouef has passed on his motivation and love for FFA to his students with several having pursued or are currently seeking careers as ag teachers or in other educational fields.

He is one of only four teachers in the state to have coached an FFA team to a national championship, having won three national championships himself – two at Natchitoches Central and one at Jennings. He aims for another national championship this year and plans to continue teaching at Jennings High School for the foreseeable future.