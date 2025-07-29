Local woman killed in two-vehicle Beauregard crash

Special to the American Press

A 68-year-old Kinder woman died as the result of a two-vehicle fatality crash on La. 12 at the intersection with U.S. 171 in Beauregard Parish on Thursday.

Shortly after noon, Louisiana State Police Troop D began investigating the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Mills was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe on the exit ramp of U.S. 171 approaching La. 12. At the same time, a 2015 Dodge Ram 3500 was westbound on La. 12. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop sign with the intersection of La. 12, entered the path of the approaching Ram, and was struck on the driver’s side.

Mills sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in the Chevrolet suffered serious injuries and was transported to an out-of-area hospital for treatment. The driver of the Ram sustained minor injuries, while two additional passengers were uninjured. All occupants involved in the crash were restrained.

Standard toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Email newsletter signup

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always remain vigilant when approaching and entering intersections. Always come to a complete stop where required, scan for oncoming traffic in all directions, and proceed only when it is safe to do so. Obeying traffic signals and right-of-way rules and avoiding distractions are critical steps in preventing serious crashes and saving lives.