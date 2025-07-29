Crime report: Two local men accused of sex crimes against juveniles

Lake Charles man accused of rape

A Lake Charles man has been charged with 1st degree rape.

On July 27, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home in Lake Charles in reference to a disturbance.

During the initial investigation, deputies were advised a young girl, under the age of 9, disclosed to a family member that Isaiah J. Serrette, 46, Lake Charles, restrained her with bondage equipment and sexually assaulted her. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be examined.

After further investigation, detectives spoke with Serrette who confirmed the allegations against him. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 1st degree rape. His bond is pending.

CPSO Cpl. Olivia Ferguson is the arresting deputy on this case. CPSO Detective Sr. Sgt. Alexander Vincent is the lead investigator on the case.

Email newsletter signup

An arrest is an indication that probable cause exists to believe the subject was involved in the offense alleged. A person is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Jennings man charged with indecent behavior

JENNINGS – A 38-year-old Jennings man was arrested Friday for sex crimes involving juveniles after authorities say he asked juveniles to perform sex acts while being filmed.

Louis J. Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts each of indecent behavior with juveniles and pornography involving juveniles after authorities say he asked the juveniles to film him performing sex acts with them, according to information released Monday by the Jennings Police Department.

Johnson was also charged with two contempt of court warrants

He remains in the Jeff Davis Parish Correctional facility without bond.

According to authorities, an initial investigation found that Johnson allegedly asked two juveniles under the age of 16 to perform a sexual act while another juvenile filmed.

A separate incident also reportedly occurred at Johnson’s residence where he allegedly asked a juvenile if he could perform a sexual act on them, which was also filmed by another juvenile.

Johnson was located and interviewed by Jennings police detectives. During the interview, Johnson admitted to the allegations and stated he intended to film the sexual activity for monetary gain.