Bobbie Rae Daniels Khoury Simmons, 94, departed this life on July 3, 2025, in Greenbrier, Ark. She was born in Merryville, La., on Nov. 18, 1930, to Fletcher “Sank” and Essie Mae Alston Daniels. Bobbie’s early years were remembered as a joy-filled childhood in a small town surrounded by friends and family. She spoke fondly of her school years at Merryville High School, especially enjoying being a cheerleader and class officer. She graduated in 1948, where she soon set off for the big city of Lake Charles with determination and a dream.

The 1950s were an exciting decade for Bobbie. She was married to the successful record producer, George Khoury of Khoury Records in Lake Charles. Bobbie always enjoyed traveling. Her face would light up telling her children and grandchildren about her annual trips to Hot Springs, Ark., during these years. In 1959, Bobbie traveled to Philadelphia for the American Bandstand TV show when Khoury Records had the number two hit with “Sea of Love” recorded by Phil Phillips. A photo with Dick Clark commemorates this trip.

The 1960s and ‘70s saw Bobbie quickly grow into an independent and successful business woman. She married Hampton Louis Simmons in 1962. They are remembered as the owners of The China Doll hair salon which opened in 1965. She took intense pride in her craft and in building lasting relationships with her clientele, many of whom became her best friends. The business was a testament to her strong work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit as it grew to include skin care and a clothing boutique. The China Doll left a lasting impression on the community from its location on South Ryan St. for over 35 years.

Bobbie and Louis retired back to her family home in Merryville for 14 years then moved to Arkansas in 2012 to be near their children and their four grandsons. Being able to attend graduations, football games, trips to Petit Jean Mountain and Oaklawn Horse Races as a family meant the world to “Granny”.

An avid gardener, Bobbie had a natural ability to nurture plants and create beauty in her surroundings. Wherever she lived, she spent countless hours tending to her flower beds, finding peace and joy in harvesting beautiful flowers, planning for the next season, and sharing cuttings with her friends and family members. Many of those heirloom plants live on in yards around the country and are a lasting reminder of their original caretaker.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Hampton Louis Simmons; her sister, Marie Daniels Pickens Schiflett, and her brother, John Wayne Daniels (Jackie).

She is survived by her children, Tye Keef (Terry), Daniel Simmons (Jennifer), and Caleb Simmons (Mark and Jonathan); her grandchildren, Sean Flynn (Elizabeth), Josh Flynn, Chandler Simmons, and Noah Simmons (Reagan); sister, Linda Grant (Larry); four nieces and many other family and friends who will miss her dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the fall when all of her family is able to gather.