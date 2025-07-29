7/29: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Benjamin Rivas Jr., 20, 1005 W. Verdine St., Sulphur — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Morgyn Ann Smith, 32, 621 Stella Drive, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery-intentional use of force with dangerous weapon. Bond: $50,000.

Larry James Johnson Jr., 45, 1516 O’Brien St. — simple battery; criminal trespass; resisting an officer by violence; threatening a public official; disturbing the peace. Bond: $67,500.

George T. Booker III, 71, 1903 N. Prater — stalking.

Rajohnna Sheree Jackson, 24, 3129 E. Burton St., Sulphur — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,000.

Dejuan Marcellus McNeal, 35, 2517 Cypress St. Apt. C — domestic abuse battery.

Richard Wayne Koonce, 54, 3382 L. Benoit Road — domestic abuse battery.

Frederick Damane Alfred, 48, Houston — battery of a dating partner-strangulation.

Joseph Cuwayne Semien, 32, 3788 E. Burton St., Sulphur — battery of a dating partner, first offense.

Kelsey Danielle Tizeno, 31, 1011 W. 18th St. ‚ prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; two counts drug possession; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17. Bond: $16,000.

Jimmy Wayne Scott II, 34, 413 Stiffell St., Westlake — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Jaylon Kevon Harrison, 26, 2212 12th St. — domestic abuse battery; direct contempt of court.

William Douglas Johnson II, 30, 834 Long Drive, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse aggravated assault; direct contempt of court; aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated criminal damage to property; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Neala Jean O’Connor, 63, 2506 Evelia St., Westlake — four counts aggravated assault with a firearm. Bond: $200,000.

Amiyah Arlyssa Vallare, 21, 1734 PE Daigle Road, Iowa, La. —domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Derek Linel Holton Sr., 46, 4013 Thornton St. — no turn signals; illumination of white light over registration plate; expired plate; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.