Four charged with desecration of graves — including those of military service members

Four suspects were arrested Sunday in Jennings for allegedly stealing plaques and desecrating more than a dozen graves at Greenwood Cemetery, including military veterans’ graves.

They are also accused of stealing wiring from the Jennings High School football stadium construction site located off Johnson Street.

Cole James Bienvenu, 24, of Jennings; Adam James Broussard, 34, of Lake Charles; Courtney Nicole Denby, 43, of Jennings and Melissa A. Courts, 60, of Jennings were arrested on multiple charges in connection with the theft of brass and copper plaques from the Greenwood Cemetery on La. 97 in Jennings..

The investigation began with an aggravated assault with a firearm case involving Bienvenu, which led investigators to discover Bienvenu’s involvement in the cemetery and stadium thefts.

A search of Bienvenu’s residence in the 1300 block of North Morton Street in Jennings uncovered 12 stolen graveyard plaques, believed to be from 15 damaged gravesites, with an estimated damage of $25,000.

Authorities also found cut electrical wire, grinders and power cutting tools during a search of the residence. The electrical wire is believed to have been stolen from the stadium construction site, where damage and theft is estimated total $80,000.

Additionally, suspected methamphetamine and smoking devices were found at the residence.

Interviews revealed the suspects conspired in the thefts for monetary gains.

Bienvenu faces charges including 15 counts of desecration of graves; 15 counts of institutional vandalism; two counts of theft of plaque and electrical wire; illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Broussard is charged with desecration of graves; institutional vandalism and criminal conspiracy to desecration of graves.

Denby faces accessory charges for desecration of graves and felony theft.

Courts is charged with accessory after the fact to desecration of graves and accessory after the fact to felony theft and possession of a Schedule II narcotic.

All suspects are held without bond in the Jeff Davis Parish Correctional Center.