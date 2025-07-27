Traveling tribute to Vietnam veterans coming to Allen Parish

A traveling tribute to Vietnam veterans is coming to Allen Parish just before Veterans Day.

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute, a powerful replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be on display from Nov. 3-7 next to the Inn at Coushatta on U.S. 165 in Kinder.

The 8-foot-high, 360-foot-long replica wall serves as a moving tribute to those who served in the Vietnam War, offering visitors a chance to honor the fallen and reflect on their sacrifices.

The wall features over 58,000 names of those who died or are missing in action. Six Allen Parish veterans are among the names listed on the wall.

“The goal is to educate our children about the Vietnam War and remember those who didn’t return home,” Allen Parish Tourist Director Adagria Haddock said.

The memorial also aims to support veterans and their families, especially those unable to visit the D.C. memorial.

“I look forward to being able to educate people, honor our veterans and have people see that freedom is not free,” she said. “These people gave their lives for us to be able to do what we do in America.”

This marks the third time a replica of the wall has visited Allen Parish.

Preparations for the wall’s visit have been ongoing since February, and the community is invited to participate through various sponsorship and volunteer opportunities. Volunteers are especially needed to guide and escort visitors, including school groups, who are encouraged to visit the wall as an educational experience.

Schoolchildren will have the opportunity to select a Louisiana soldier’s name from the wall online, print their picture and information, and then write a card to be placed with a silk rose below the soldier’s name on the wall. They can also create rubbings of the names.

In addition to the main memorial wall, the display will include a “Cost of Freedom Wall,” a 72-panel exhibit listing all wars, including the 9/11 attack, and the names of fallen soldiers. A Vietnam War museum featuring information and memorabilia will also be on display.

Veterans resource service personnel will also be available to assist veterans with medical help, benefits, disability claims, education opportunities, mental health, VA eligibility, and other healthcare needs.

The tribute wall will be set up on Saturday, Nov. 1, and will be open to the public 24 hours a day from 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 3, through Friday, Nov. 7.

On Sunday, Nov. 2, a parade featuring motorcycles and antique cars will travel north along U.S. 165 to the site, followed by a brief ceremony.

Former Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs secretary Joey Strickland, (retired U.S. Air Force colonel) will be the keynote speaker during an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 3.

A candlelight vigil honoring Louisiana soldiers whose names are on the wall will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Retired Colonel Charlton Meginley, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, will be guest speaker.

Wednesday, Nov. 5 will be Agent Orange Awareness Day. Agent orange medals will be awarded to those veterans affected by Agent Order.

“If a veteran in Vietnam was affected by Agent Orange, they need to call us and fill out an application with their name, address, and the way they were affected,” Haddock said.

Thursday, Nov. 6 will be Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Day and Florence Nightingale Day, honoring the eight nurses’ whose names appear on the wall. Katrina Lloyd, the state surgeon for the Louisiana National Guard, will be the guest speaker.

A closing ceremony titled “Let Freedom Ring” will conclude the wall’s visit at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7.

The visit is sponsored by the Louisiana Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 215 and the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana and Allen Parish Tourism Commission.

All events are free and open to the public.

Schools interested in planning visits can contact Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 215 President Mike Breaux at 337-523-1593.

For those wishing to volunteer or apply for an Agent Orange medal, contact Haddock at 337-401-1315 or the Allen Parish Tourism Commission at 337-639-4868.