Camp questions to answer

On Wednesday, the Cowboys will open camp for the first time in a decade under Matt Viator.

The return of the winningest head coach in program history has generated excitement around McNeese and a surge in expectations and optimism.

However, Viator is quick to point out that the Cowboys are far from a finished product, and many questions remain as they prepare to open fall camp.

After a 6-6 season, their first non-losing campaign since 2019, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. McNeese opens its season on August 30 against Louisiana Christian at 6 p.m.

It will be the first game ever played at the newly named Navarre Stadium, and with it will be the debut of the new press box and luxury suites.

Before that, a lot will take place on the McNeese practice fields.

Here is a look at some of the questions the Cowboys must answer.

Find a quarterback:

Once again, McNeese enters camp in search of finding ‘the guy’ to lead the offense. It has been that way ever since Cody Orgeron graduated.

This season, Jake Strong comes in as the big-name transfer while Alex Flores is the top returner, as the two are the favorites to win the starting job.

The key will be in decision-making, as holding on to the football and moving the chains is more important in Viator’s offense than making big plays. The hope is that they will come, but turnovers are what killed this team in key moments last season.

This is a battle that could last for a long time in camp.

Catching the football:

The Cowboys appear to have several skilled players who could step up this season; however, recurring injuries and key player drops have been persistent issues. The most important thing is the ability to get open, as there was limited separation at times last season.

Curtis Duville transferred from Purdue last year, but injuries kept him from having much of an impact after a very strong spring and fall camps.

Makhi Paris could be a key as he tries to return from a devastating car accident that cost him last season. The sophomore had some big moments as a freshman in 2023 before hurting his leg.

Kent State transfer Trey Echols could be a big plus to the passing game.

Team defense:

This is a group that has been through a lot together and will be the backbone of this team as they took a giant leap last season.

The Cowboys will once again try to be physical, something they did last year after struggling in that area the two previous seasons. It is likely to be more of a team concept as they will try to replace All-American linebacker Micah Davey, who transferred to Texas-El Paso.

A new secondary will try to blend with a defensive line that is expected to be led by end Masey Lewis. Putting more pressure on opposing quarterbacks will help, but stopping the run is still the key to this defense.

A few more key takeaways will also be helpful.

Coaching chemistry:

With a mix of new and old, this Cowboy staff is an interesting combination that Viator has put together.

Like with his roster, Viator didn’t come in and clean house; he was selective in those he kept and those he hired.

Initial reports indicate that this group is off to a solid and cohesive start, which bodes well for the upcoming season.

The truth is that this has not been the case over the last couple of years, so this would be a step in the right direction.

Of course, what matters most is how this entire group works together when the games begin.

