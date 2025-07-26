LC man facing multiple rape charges

A 44-year-old Lake Charles man has been accused of raping two girls multiple times.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said their Special Victims Unit detectives received a complaint about the rapes on June 24. She said detectives were told by the girls they were raped on multiple occasions by a family member, identified as Brandon S. Cormier.

“The victims further disclosed the sexual abuse started when they were both under the age of 15,” Vincent said.

A warrant was issued for Cormier’s arrest on Thursday.

Later the same day he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with first-degree rape and third- degree rape.

Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $3.5 million.