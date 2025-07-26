J.J. Johnson Elementary marks beginning of new era

John J. Johnson II Elementary’s “panthers” toured their school and met their teachers during a “homecoming” celebration on Friday.

At an extra special meet-and-greet, students were welcomed by their teachers and administrators before they stopped by their classrooms, picked up some school supplies and snagged some lunch.

The day marked the beginning of a new era for the school. The Calcasieu Parish School Board unanimously approved the reconfiguration of Ralph Wilson and J.J. Johnson elementary schools in April, launching a new phase for both campuses in the 2025–26 school year.

J.J. Johnson will now serve as a kindergarten through fifth-grade school, absorbing students from Ralph Wilson. Meanwhile, the Ralph Wilson Center for Opportunities was established, a specialized educational center focused on students who are overage or face unique challenges in their learning journey.

Despite the seemingly swift transition, Principal Marlana Collins said a step forward for the school has been on her heart for years. She began preparations two years ago. Alongside her staff, she spent summer vacations cleaning out classrooms and preparing to fill the space

“I began walking the halls in those empty classrooms. I began saying, ‘They’re going to be filled with kids,” she recalled. “So when the news came this year, in April, that this was going to happen, we were ready. We’ve been getting ready.”

CPSB Chief Academic Officer Ronnie Harvey, Jr. called the shift an opportunity to start fresh from “ground zero.”

“Today is a culmination of many meetings, many sleepless nights, many hard conversations. … The school, we had a decision to make,” he explained. “In reconfiguring the school, we felt that it was best for the children … to bring this school back together.”

The greater community has been working to build a foundation for John J. Johnson’s future

At the head of that work is Collins, he said.

She was able to spearhead a smooth transition through preparation and “walking by faith and believing that one day we were going to be a full school again.” And on August 8, John. J. Johnson will be full. The school’s attendance is expected to double from 134 to 258, she said.

As for teachers, the school was fully staffed for the third through fifth grade levels within two weeks of the job postings.

This is a sign of widespread enthusiasm for the school’s new direction, which stems from the school’s reputation for excellence, she said.

Excellence is always the Collins’ expectation, she said, and the community is necessary to reach that goal.

Everyone chips in. Churches visit to read to students every week. Local organizations provide non-instructional supplies that are not funded by the state. Parents are active in their students’ education and make sure their children make it to school.

“We depend on all stakeholders to support us, not just financially, but in the work itself.”

In return, John J Johnson is the “community hub.” They provide resources to families, including library access and financial literacy support, she said.

“We know if our families are thriving, it’s going to help us do the work of helping the kids thrive,” she said. “It’s just a full circle.”

“We will not be successful here at John. J. Johnson without the people around me, myself, and all the people that’s in front of me. It truly will take a relationship to restore the greatness that truly resides here,” Harvey said.

The Ralph Wilson Center of Opportunities will open in August.